

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $866 million, or $3.18 per share. This was up from $750 million, or $2.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $16.3 billion. This was up from $14.9 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $866 Mln. vs. $750 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.5% -EPS (Q2): $3.18 vs. $2.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Revenue (Q2): $16.3 Bln vs. $14.9 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.45 to $12.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX