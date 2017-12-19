

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc. (RHT) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $133.08 million, or $0.73 per share. This was higher than $110.75 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $747.98 million. This was up from $615.26 million last year.



Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $133.08 Mln. vs. $110.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $747.98 Mln vs. $615.26 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $758 - $763 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.02 Full year revenue guidance: $2.906 - $2.911 Bln



