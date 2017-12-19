Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - Match Capital Resources Corporation (TSXV: MHC.H) ("Match") wishes to announce that the previously announced letter of intent (the "LOI"), with Shaw Lens Inc. ("Shaw Lens") and Shaw Vision Inc. ("Shaw Vision"), private, affiliated binocular vision technology companies (Shaw Lens and Shaw Vision are hereinafter collectively referred to as "Shaw"), to acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Shaw has been terminated.

MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

Nadim Wakeam

Director

Telephone: (416) 593-2980

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including TSXV acceptance. The Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure documentation to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Match should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES