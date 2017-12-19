Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - VITALHUB CORP. (TSXV: VHI) (the "Company" or "Vitalhub"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.115 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $2,000,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.18 per Common Share, for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 17,389,352 Common Shares and 8,694,676 Warrants. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $120,185.77 and issued a total of 1,045,055 finder's warrants (each a "Finder Warrant") to certain persons responsible for facilitating subscribers to the Offering. The Finder's Warrants are non-transferable common share purchase warrants which entitle the holder to exercise into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.18 per Common Share, for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring April 20, 2018.

