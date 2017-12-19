OVASCIENCE INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In OvaScience, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in OvaScience, Inc. ("OvaScience" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OVAS) of the January 22, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all those who purchased OvaScience common stock directly in the Company's Secondary Offering. The case, Westmoreland County Employee Retirement System v. OvaScience, Inc. et al, No. 1.17-cv-12312 was filed on November 22, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by negligently issuing untrue statements of material facts and omitting to state material facts required to be stated from the Registration Statement, as amended, the January 6, 2015 Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, the January 8, 2015 Prospectus Supplement, and all documents incorporated therein (the "Offering Materials").

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Offering Materials contained misleading statements about and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the science behind the Company's Autologous Germline Mitochondrial Energy Transfer ("AUGMENT") treatment was untested and in doubt; (ii) the patients that had received the Company's AUGMENT procedure in 2014 did not achieve a pregnancy success rate that was significantly higher than the rate achieved without the AUGMENT procedure; (iii) the Company had not chosen to undertake its studies outside of the United States, but was forced to as it did not want to meet rigorous federal regulations; and (iv) the Company was far from being profitable.

Since the Company's Secondary Offering, OvaScience's share price has declined over 95%.

