

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see November results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, the index picked up 0.13 percent.



Australia also will see November numbers for skilled vacancies; in October, vacancies were up 0.5 percent on month.



Japan will release October figures for its all industry activity index, plus November data for convenience store sales.



The all industry index is expected to add 0.3 percent on month after sliding 0.5 percent in September. Convenience store sales fell 1.8 percent on year in October.



New Zealand will provide November numbers for credit card spending; in October, spending was up 0.8 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year.



Malaysia will see November figures for consumer prices; in October, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 3.7 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea will be closed on Wednesday for the presidential election. They will re-open on Thursday.



