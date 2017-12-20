Votiro Rolls Out Significant Product Enhancement for its Secure Email Gateway Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Previously all macros whether malicious or not were blocked. This new technology will distinguish between a suspicious macro and a clean one allowing only those macros which are safe to enter an organization

Votiro, global leader in content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) technology, a solution that protects organizations against undisclosed, zero-day exploits and other ongoing cyber threats, announced today a new product update for its secure email gateway and API solutions. Version 7.2 will have the ability to block suspicious macros (computer code that automates frequently-used tasks) allowing organizations to enjoy the proficiencies that macros offer in Microsoft Office suite.

Many companies and organizations rely on Microsoft Office Suite for their day to day activities. However, Microsoft Office documents often contain built-in macros that can be dangerous. A person with malicious intent can introduce a destructive macro, in a document or file, which can spread a virus on a user's computer. Until now, all macros were either removed from each document, or theentire documenthad to be blocked. The new capability can identify if a macro exhibits malicious behavior, and block the macro hence neutralizing the attack. To learn more about suspicious macros, read Votiro's latest blog on Krebshere.

Votiro's Advanced CDR technology is a signature-less technology that supports a wide range of file formats that are most commonly exploited via spear phishing, other advanced persistent threats, and cyber attacks. CDR involves disarming suspicious files by extracting from them all malicious content and reconstructing them as a clean, safe to use copy of the original file - keeping all functionality intact. Currently Votiro supports mobile and desktop editions of many file formats including the following; Microsoft Office files, RTF files, AutoCAD, Adobe PDF files, Images, Archives, Ichitaro files (which occupy the second share in Japanese word-processing software just behind Microsoft Word) among others.

Votiro continues to add and protect new file types using its CDR technology, most recently with its support Visio, a diagramming and vector graphics application, which has become a new attack vector gaining traction and popularity among businesses across the globe.

"We are very proud to be at the forefront of this industry," said Aviv Grafi, CTO of Votiro. "Votiro's CDR technology is able to neutralize cyber threats without having to identify them in advance. By removing threats in their first attempt to penetrate a network, we can provide true protection against zero-day exploits and advanced persistent threats and provide a seamless service that doesn't impede on our customers' day to day business."

Votiro has recently partnered with Micro Focus ArcSight, a cyber security company that providesbig datasecurityanalyticsand intelligence software for SIEM and log management solutions. Together they can now not only protect an organization, but also get detailed trending information and statistics such as the number of blocked files, the number of threats stopped and the number of attack vectors, among others. The combination of both solutions provides 360 degrees of protection and transparency for the organization.

About Votiro

Votiro provides organizations with protection against undisclosed and zero-day exploits utilized in cyber-attacks. The company's Secure Gateways provide robust protection using patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology to sanitize files from potential cyber-threats. Founded in 2010, Votiro has sales offices in the United States, Singapore, and Australia and an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information, visithttp://www.votiro.com.

