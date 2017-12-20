Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market to Grow at 6.0% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is forecast to reach $3.05 billion by 2022 from $2.29 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0% during (2017-2022) driven by rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable incomes.

The prominent players in the global eye exam equipment market are Carl Zeiss (Germany), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Topcon (Japan), NIDEK (Japan), Heidelberg Engineering (Germany), Escalon (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Valent (Canada), Canon (Japan), Essilor (France), Heine Optotechnik (Germany), and Luneau Technology (France).

The eye exam equipment market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of patients suffering from diabetes, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding advanced procedures among people in this region, and growing per capita income in the region.

Based on end user, the clinics segment in eye exam equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the clinics segment can be attributed to factors such as the large patient pool treated in clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices established by ophthalmologists in emerging countries.

The retina and glaucoma examination products segment in Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of retinal diseases and glaucoma, increasing number of eye care clinics, technological advancements in eye exam equipment, and growing access to modern ophthalmic diagnostic devices.

North America accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, the high cost of eye examination equipment, lack of awareness on and low accessibility to eye care in low-income economies, and increasing adoption of refurbished eye exam equipment may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The report analyzes the various eye exam equipment and their adoption patterns in the market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global eye exam equipment market for different segments such as type, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Break of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 21%

By Designation: C Level - 43%, Director Level - 35%, and Others - 22%

By Region: North America - 34%, Europe - 26%, Asia-Pacific - 24%, Latin America - 12%, and the Middle East & Africa - 4%

