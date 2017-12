BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE) said that the term of Peter Terium, chairman of the Management Board of the company, ends with immediate effect.



For now, the Supervisory Board has appointed Uwe Tigges, incumbent CHO of innogy SE, as chairman of the Management Board. Uwe Tigges will also continue his present responsibilities as CHO.



