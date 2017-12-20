Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) under the 351(k) pathway for SB3, a biosimilar candidate referencing Herceptin i (trastuzumab). SB3 is Samsung Bioepis' first oncology biosimilar candidate submitted for regulatory review in the United States (US). If approved, SB3 will be commercialized in the US by Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219006354/en/

Christopher Hansung Ko, President CEO of Samsung Bioepis. (Photo: Business Wire)

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.

i Herceptin is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219006354/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Mingi Hyun

+82-31-8061-1594

mingi.hyun@samsung.com