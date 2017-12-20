

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) has concluded a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between STADA as the controlled company and Nidda Healthcare GmbH as the controlling company.



The Supervisory Board of STADA had already consented to the conclusion of this agreement earlier today through its DPLTA committee, which was formed ad hoc for this purpose.



According to the voting right notifications published on 31 August 2017, Nidda Healthcare holds 64.50 per cent of the shares in STADA.



The domination and profit and loss transfer agreement still requires the consent of the extraordinary general meeting of STADA, which is planned for 2 February 2018 in Frankfurt. The shareholders' meeting of Nidda Healthcare has already consented to the Agreement on today's date.



In the agreement, Nidda Healthcare is offering to acquire the shares of the outside STADA Shareholders in return for cash compensation in the amount of EUR 74.40 per share. This value lies at the upper end of the value range per STADA share calculated by an independent STADA valuation performed in accordance with IDW S1 by the expert ValueTrust Financial Advisors SE and confirmed by the court-appointed auditor, the auditing firm ADKL AG.



The Executive Board of STADA and the management of Nidda Healthcare agreed on the amount of compensation on the basis of the expert opinion, inter alia.



Tthe domination and profit and loss transfer agreement provides for an annual recurring compensation payment for the outside shareholders pursuant to section 304 AktG in the amount of EUR 3.82 gross (EUR 3.53 net at current tax rates) per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX