

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market failed to sustain earlier gains and is modestly lower on Wednesday in choppy trade following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street. Exporters are flat despite a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 26.76 points or 0.12 percent to 22,841.24, after rising to a high of 22,923.50 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.1 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are edging lower by 0.1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent. Shares of Subaru are losing more than 4 percent after the automaker admitted to having allowed uncertified staff to carry out final inspections of new cars for decades.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.6 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Concordia Financial is rising more than 4 percent, Resona Holdings and Chiba are advancing almost 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Taisei Corp. is down almost 4 percent and Shimizu is declining more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release October figures for its all industry activity index.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday as traders cashed in on the strength seen in recent sessions. Selling pressure was somewhat subdued, however, as House Republicans voted to approve the first major tax reform legislation in several decades, cutting tax rates for businesses and individuals.



The Dow dipped 37.45 points or 0.2 percent to 24,754.75, the Nasdaq slid 30.91 points or 0.4 percent to 6,963.85 and the S&P 500 fell 8.69 points or 0.3 percent to 2,681.47.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both dropped by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures nudged higher Tuesday amid mixed signals on global production next year. WTI crude rose $0.30 or 0.5 percent to settle at $57.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX