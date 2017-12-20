

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday amid cautious trades following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and as investors awaited the final votes on the U.S. tax reform bill.



The U.S. House of Representatives, which initially passed the tax reform bill on Tuesday, will have to vote on the bill again on Wednesday as it earlier included three provisions that did not comply with Senate rules. The Senate was expected to clear the bill, which reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, later on Tuesday.



The Australian market has pared initial losses and is edging lower following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Gains by mining and oil stocks were offset by weakness in banking stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 3.20 points or 0.05 percent to 6,068.60, off a low of 6,057.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 3.90 points or 0.06 percent to 6,159.30.



The major miners are advancing. BHP Billiton is adding 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 0.5 percent, while Rio Tinto is higher by almost 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent, while Oil Search and Santos are rising 0.3 percent each after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.



The big four banks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent.



Downer EDI said it has won a A$400 million contract to provide mining services at the Gold Road Resources and Gold Fields-owned Gruyere Gold Project in Western Australia. The company's shares are rising almost 2 percent.



Ardent Leisure said it will sell its bowling and entertainment business for A$160 million to private equity investor Quadrant and the Timezone Group's Steinberg family. The embattled theme park operator's shares are gaining more than 7 percent.



Retail Food Group's shares are falling more than 8 percent, a day after the company's profit warning sent its shares to a record low.



Explosives and industrial chemicals maker Orica said it has signed a deal to buy mining technology company GroundProbe Holdco from Crescent Capital Partners for A$205 million. However, Orica's shares are down 0.4 percent.



Shares of TPG Telecom are losing 1 percent after the company said it will compensate nearly 8,000 customers for failing to provide the fast national broadband speeds consumers paid for.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that the Australian economy continued to expand in November, albeit at a slightly slower rate, as its leading index was up 0.10 percent. That follows the upwardly revised 0.14 percent increase in October.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar slipped against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7661, down from US$0.7667 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market failed to sustain earlier gains and is modestly lower in choppy trade following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street. Shares of exporters are flat despite a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 26.76 points or 0.12 percent to 22,841.24, after rising to a high of 22,923.50 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.1 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are edging lower by 0.1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent. Shares of Subaru are losing more than 4 percent after the automaker admitted to having allowed uncertified staff to carry out final inspections of new cars for decades.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.6 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Concordia Financial is rising more than 4 percent, Resona Holdings and Chiba are advancing almost 4 percent each. On the flip side, Taisei Corp. is down almost 4 percent and Shimizu is declining more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release October figures for its all industry activity index.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are modestly higher, while South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore and Indonesia are marginally lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday as traders cashed in on the strength seen in recent sessions. Selling pressure was somewhat subdued, however, as House Republicans voted to approve the first major tax reform legislation in several decades, cutting tax rates for businesses and individuals.



The Dow dipped 37.45 points or 0.2 percent to 24,754.75, the Nasdaq slid 30.91 points or 0.4 percent to 6,963.85 and the S&P 500 fell 8.69 points or 0.3 percent to 2,681.47.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both dropped by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures nudged higher Tuesday amid mixed signals on global production next year. WTI crude rose $0.30 or 0.5 percent to settle at $57.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



