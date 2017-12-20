

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity increased as expected in October, after falling in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.3 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in September.



Industrial production advanced 0.5 percent over the month and tertiary activity gained by 0.3 percent. At the same time, construction output dropped 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth accelerated to 2.0 percent in October from 1.0 percent in the prior month.



