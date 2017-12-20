

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The yen dropped to more than a 2-week low of 114.76 against the Swiss franc and a 6-day low of 151.39 against the pound, from its early highs of 114.54 and 151.07, respectively.



Reversing from early highs of 112.84 against the greenback, 133.61 against the euro and 86.43 against the aussie, the yen weakened to 113.07, 133.90 and 86.59, respectively.



The yen hit a 5-day low of 87.84 against the loonie, off its previous high of 87.62.



If the yen falls further, it may find support around 114.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 136.00 against the euro, 153.00 against the pound, 89.00 against the aussie and 89.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX