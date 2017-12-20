

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Idorsia Ltd said that it reached a research collaboration that provides Roche with an exclusive option right to develop and market first-in-class compounds for a promising new approach in the field of cancer immunotherapy.



The companies will collaborate on the discovery of products through the formation of a joint committee, chaired by Idorsia.



Roche will pay Idorsia an upfront payment of CHF 15 million and will have the option to exclusively license Idorsia compounds and compounds resulting from the collaboration, for a further payment of 35 million, after a pre-determined period.



After the exercise of its option right, Roche would have the exclusive worldwide right to develop and commercialize the Idorsia and collaboration compounds.



Idorsia will be eligible to receive one-time development and regulatory milestones of up to CHF 410 million. Idorsia will also be entitled to one-time milestones based on sales thresholds, as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales of all products resulting from the collaboration.



