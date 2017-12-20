

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as the U.S. Senate passed the GOP tax bill, which would cut taxes for businesses and individuals while widening American budget deficit and income inequality.



However, a technical vote in the House is still needed before it can be sent to President Donald Trump's desk.



Asian stock markets reversed initial losses to trade mostly higher, gold inched higher in quiet trade and the dollar held steady while oil inched up on expectations of a fall in U.S. crude inventories.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with current account data from the euro area slated to be released later in the day. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to attend parliament hearing in London at 8.15 am ET.



Overnight, U.S. stocks retreated from record highs as investors pondered the impact of tax reform on monetary policy stimulus and interest rates.



The Dow dropped 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent.



European stocks ended Tuesday's session slightly lower after a disappointing reading on German business sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.4 percent.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both fell about 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



