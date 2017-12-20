EXPANDED CLASS PERIOD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Diana Containerships Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017 - DCIX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Diana Containerships Inc. ("Diana Containerships") (NASDAQ: DCIX) between June 9, 2016 and October 3, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/diana-containerships-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a series of manipulative share issuance/sales transactions with Kalani Investments Limited and related entities in order to provide Diana Containerships with financing that benefited CEO and Chairman Symeon P. Palios, his related companies and family members, and otherwise funnel money to Company insiders.

If you suffered a loss in Diana Containerships you have until December 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP