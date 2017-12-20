SKX DEADLINE ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Skechers U.S.A., Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ("Skechers") (NYSE: SKX) securities between April 23, 2015 and October 22, 2015 .

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, statements made by defendants pertaining to back-half 2015 customer demand and sales growth related thereto were materially false and misleading because Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Domestic Wholesale customers took early receipt of fall 2015 inventory, causing them to delay receipt of and, in some cases, cancel pending orders scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2015; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's Domestic Wholesale growth rate was unsustainable; and (3) the Company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

