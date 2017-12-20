

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reiterated its plan to invest an additional $1 billion in the United States in 2018 if the tax bill is signed into law. The company's decision was in recognition of today's vote by the U.S. Senate to pass tax legislation.



Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO, said, 'We thank Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Senator Hatch for their hard work to bring about meaningful tax reform that brings the U.S. corporate tax rate in line with the rest of the industrialized world. This bill will spur much-needed investment and economic growth in the United States.'



Since 2012, AT&T has invested more in the United States than any other public company. Based on research, every $1 billion in capital invested in the telecom industry creates about 7,000 jobs for American workers.



