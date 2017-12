LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) said that it entered into a long term agreement to provide Doncasters Group with their HIP and Heat Treatment requirements in the United Kingdom.



As part of the agreement, Bodycote has acquired the thermal processing assets-- including hot isostatic presses and vacuum furnaces-- at Doncasters' site in Blaenavon, South Wales and the associated employees have transferred to Bodycote.



