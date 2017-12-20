

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L), a real estate investment trust, announced announced Wednesday that it has acquired six buildings on Neal Street, Seven Dials, for 24.6 million pounds, inclusive of acquisition costs.



The buildings are located on the northern end of Neal Street, between Short's Gardens and Shaftesbury Avenue. They are adjacent to existing holdings and comprise six shops with sold-off residential accommodation above. Current contracted income is 0.6 million pounds per annum.



The company said the acquisition increases its ownership of frontages on the northern section of Neal Street to around 70%.



Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said, 'Situated close to the Tottenham Court Road Crossrail hub, the northern end of Neal Street is forecast to see material footfall growth once the Elizabeth Line service starts in December 2018. Current rental tones on this part of the street are significantly lower than at the southern end. However, with the benefit of growing footfall, together with the careful curation and coherent tenant selection strategy we will implement, we expect to see this differential in rents to narrow significantly over the medium term.'



