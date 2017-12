BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in four months in November, Destatis reported Wednesday.



Producer price inflation slowed to 2.5 percent in November from 2.7 percent in October. This was the lowest since July, when prices climbed 2.3 percent and also slower than the expected growth of 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent, following October's 0.3 percent increase. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent rise.



Prices of intermediate goods climbed 3.3 percent and energy prices advanced 3 percent. Prices of non-durable consumer goods gained 2.4 percent.



Data showed that prices of durable consumer goods rose 1.2 percent, whereas prices of capital goods grew 1.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 2.3 percent in November from the previous year but dropped 0.1 percent from October.



