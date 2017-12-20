

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback rose back to 0.9857 against the franc, from a low of 0.9846 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



The greenback advanced to 113.07 against the yen and 1.3377 against the pound, from its early low of 112.84 and a session's low of 1.3402, respectively.



Having dropped to a 6-day low of 1.1849 against the euro at 1:00 am ET, the greenback reversed direction and rose to 1.1829.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.01 against the franc, 114.00 against the yen, 1.17 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.



