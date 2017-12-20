

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax said it currently expects a reduction in EBITDA of 10 million pounds in 2017. Following an unplanned outage on the rail unloading facilities at Drax Power Station, biomass deliveries are currently restricted and, in order to optimise available supplies, generation on the two ROC units has been reduced. These two units will then be taken offline for a short period. The CfD unit and coal operations remain unaffected. Reflecting the outage and reduced generation on the ROC units.



The outage on the rail unloading facilities is currently expected to be completed during January 2018, at which point the ROC units should return to service.



