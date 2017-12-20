Stockholm/Helsinki/Copenhagen/Reykjavik, December 20, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2017. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.



Effective January 2, 2018, the following 21 companies will change segment. Nineteen companies will change to a larger segment, while two companies will change to a smaller segment.



Company Name Current Segment New List Listing Venue ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ CellaVision AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm G5 Entertainment AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Garo AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Hexatronic Group AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm KABE AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Knowit AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Midsona AB ser. A Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Midsona AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Mr Green & Co AB Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Oriflame Holding AG Mid Cap Large Cap Stockholm Sensys Gatso Group AB Mid Cap Small Cap Stockholm Swedol AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap Stockholm Evli Pankki Oyj B Small Cap Mid Cap Helsinki Finnair Oyj Mid Cap Large Cap Helsinki Sanoma Oyj Mid Cap Large Cap Helsinki Uponor Oyj Mid Cap Large Cap Helsinki Alm. Brand A/S Mid Cap Large Cap Copenhagen Columbus A/S Small Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen Onxeo SA Mid Cap Small Cap Copenhagen SP Group A/S Small Cap Mid Cap Copenhagen Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. Small Cap Mid Cap Iceland Tryggingamiðstöðin hf. Small Cap Mid Cap Iceland



About the Market Cap Segments



Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are based on the total number of shares, i.e. both listed and non-listed shares, of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the group of "Large Cap", while companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to "Small Cap". Companies with a market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion belong to the "Mid Cap" segment.



12 month transitional period



Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their current classification are moved between segments according to the following rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment they are subject to a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to the new segment.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------