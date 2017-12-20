RELEASE 20.12.2017 SHARES



As from January 2, 2018 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic:



Exchang Orderbook Issuer Long Name ISIN Current New List e Code Segment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO CEVI CellaVision AB SE00006834 Small Cap Mid Cap 84 XSTO G5EN G5 Entertainment AB SE00018240 Small Cap Mid Cap 04 XSTO GARO Garo AB SE00080082 Small Cap Mid Cap 62 XSTO HTRO Hexatronic Group AB SE00023677 Small Cap Mid Cap 97 XSTO KABE B KABE AB ser. B SE00001077 Small Cap Mid Cap 24 XSTO KNOW Knowit AB SE00004212 Small Cap Mid Cap 73 XSTO MSON A Midsona AB ser. A SE00005652 Small Cap Mid Cap 10 XSTO MSON B Midsona AB ser. B SE00005652 Small Cap Mid Cap 28 XSTO MRG Mr Green & Co AB SE00069636 Small Cap Mid Cap 82 XSTO ORI Oriflame Holding AG CH02564247 Mid Cap Large 94 Cap XSTO SENS Sensys Gatso Group AB SE00005677 Mid Cap Small 29 Cap XSTO SWOL B Swedol AB ser. B SE00017338 Small Cap Mid Cap 41 XHEL EVLI Evli Pankki Oyj B FI40001709 Small Cap Mid Cap 15 XHEL FIA1S Finnair Oyj FI00090032 Mid Cap Large 30 Cap XHEL SAA1V Sanoma Oyj FI00090076 Mid Cap Large 94 Cap XHEL UPONOR Uponor Oyj FI00090021 Mid Cap Large 58 Cap XCSE ALMB Alm. Brand A/S DK00152503 Mid Cap Large 44 Cap XCSE COLUM Columbus A/S DK00102683 Small Cap Mid Cap 66 XCSE SPG SP Group A/S DK00102447 Small Cap Mid Cap 71 XICE SJOVA Sjova-Almennar IS00000246 Small Cap Mid Cap tryggingar hf. 02 XICE TM Tryggingamiðstöðin hf. IS00000005 Small Cap Mid Cap 86



The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro.



The next Market Cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2019 based on market value in November 2018.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone + 358 9 6166 7287.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services