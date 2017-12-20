Momentum Group AB (publ): Repurchase of own shares in Momentum Group AB (publ)

In accordance with the authorisation issued by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 November 2017, Momentum Group AB (publ) has repurchased 216,026 Class B shares at an average price of SEK 106.91 per share.

After the repurchase, Momentum Group AB's current holding of treasury shares amounts to 244,826 Class B shares, corresponding to 0.9 percent of the total number of shares and 0.6 percent of the total number of votes. The total number of shares in Momentum Group AB, including those held by the Company, amounts to 28,265,416, of which 1,062,436 are Class A shares and 27,202,980 are Class B shares. The total number of votes in Momentum Group AB is 37,827,340.

Stockholm, 20 December 2017

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations - Tel: +46 70 660 31 32

This information was submitted for publication on 20 December 2017 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

Momentum Group is one of the leading resellers of industrial consumables and components, service and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 5.5 billion and approximately 1,600 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group (http://www.momentum.group).

