SolGold plc: Regional Program Exploration Update

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (AIM code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned La Hueca Project, held by Cruz del Sol S.A, a 100% owned subsidiary of SolGold.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The newly identified outcrop in Target 2, located 400m away from the main La Hueca mineralisation has returned strongly mineralised rock chip results.

Mineralisation has been returned along the fault breccia over 250m and is open along strike in both directions.

Best rockchip assays include:

Rockchip samples from Target 3 also returned anomalous copper and gold results including from localised float material. Best results included:

Other regional project areas are yielding encouraging results summarised in this release.

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Alpala remains on track for delivery this week.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8918Z_-2017-12-20.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: SolGold plc