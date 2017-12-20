Automated Parking Systems Market 13.58% CAGR by 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A report titled "Automated Parking Systems Market' added by Research Trades offers an in-depth analysis of the automated parking systems market. Key players in the global automated parking systems market: CityLift Parking, KLAUS Multiparking, Robotic Parking Systems, Skyline Parking, and Unitronics. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: 5BY2, Automotion Parking Systems, Dayang Parking, Dongyang Menics, EITO&GLOBAL, FATA Automation, IHI, Katopark, Nissei Build Industries, Parkmatic, PARKPLUS, Qingdao Bortome, Simmatec, Sotefin, Tada, The Automated Parking Solution, Westfalia Parking Solutions, and WÖHR.

Get complete report on Automated Parking Systems Market spread across 83 pages, analyzing 23 major companies and providing 45 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1256917-global-automated-parking-systems-market-2017-2021.html .

The analysts forecast global automated parking systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the period 2017-2021. The global parking systems market comprises robotic (AGV-based system), semi-automated, as well as fully-automated parking systems that are used in residential, commercial, and other end-user segments. Vendors in this market are introducing new products that are cost-efficient for larger systems. While the market is dominated by automated and semi-automated parking systems that use mechanical systems to move cars into parking spaces, there has been an upsurge in the adoption rate of robotic parking systems based on automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in the last five years.

One trend in the automated parking systems market is trends in smart parking. The future of the parking industry will primarily be driven by the adoption of smart parking solutions. The deployment of advanced sensor technologies, and innovations in wireless communications, data analytics, induction loops, and smart parking meters will be major developments contributing to the growth of the market.

Order a copy of Global Automated Parking Systems Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1256917 .

Further, the automated parking systems market report states that one challenge in the market is regulatory requirements for operations of automated parking systems. Manufacturers in the market are subject to various regulations depending on the country where the products are manufactured and sold for commercial purposes. They are required to gain the necessary approvals and clearances before implementing automated parking systems. For instance, in Europe, automated parking systems are governed by the machinery directive 2006/42/EC, and their basic technical requirements are specified in the European standard EN 14010. Vendors are expected to comply with these regulations to ensure that the parking systems are optimized.

Another related report is Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global industrial robotics rental market to grow at a CAGR of 13.58% during the period 2017-2021. The report considers the revenue generated by rental and leasing of industrial robots to end-users such automotive, electrical and electronics, and metal industries. It does not include revenue generated from sales of new, used, or refurbished robots.

Top players are Hirebotics, Innovative Total Solutions, ORIX, and Tokyo Century. The other prominent vendors in the market are Atlas Robots, CNC Robotics, EDGE SEMICON, Fisnar, Fronius International, R&E Engineering, RobotWorx, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing. Browse complete Industrial Robotics Rental Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1119875-global-industrial-robotics-rental-market-2017-2021.html .

Explore other new reports on Manufacturing & Construction Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/manufacturing/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml