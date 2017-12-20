Grand Opening of 'Poema del Mar' Aquarium in Gran Canaria

LAS PALMAS, Gran Canaria, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The long-awaited inauguration of Poema del Mar, an innovative aquarium launched by the company Loro Parque, took place on Sunday, 17th December in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Located next to the Cruise Ship Pier in the Sanapu Dock, only 200 meters away from the famous Las Canteras Beach, the aquarium has illuminated the centre of the capital of the island with impressive multi-coloured shark silhouettes on the facade of the building.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621304/poema_del_mar_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621302/inaguracion_poema_del_mar.jpg )



This is a modern and ambitious project of over 12.500 m2 and over 350 species with a strong commitment to innovation, the conservation of biodiversity, and excellence in sustainable tourism. The authorities of the Canary Islands, Spain, have called Poema del Mar as a project of 'strategic, regional interest', which would reinforce Gran Canaria and the entire archipelago as one of the top international tourism destinations worldwide.

The new aquarium Poema del Mar will continue the same commitment to quality and excellence as demonstrated by Loro Parque. Loro Parque's firm commitment to wellbeing of the animals, conservation of the biodiversity and protection of the environment has been confirmed through multiple national and international distinctions, seals of quality and other environmental awards received throughout Loro Parque's 45-year-long history. Among the recent recognitions, both Loro Parque and Siam Park were recognized by TripAdvisor as the Best Zoo and Best Water Park in the World in 2017, an award that Siam Park received for 4th year in a row.

A visit to the aquarium Poema del Mar will consist in discovering three different areas: surface marine ecosystems, deep marine ecosystems and fresh water species. Visitors will start the tour by immersing into the 'Jungle' that recreates the landscapes and biodiversity of different parts of the world. The next area is the 'Reef', an enormous cylinder of 400.000 litres of water with a wide variety of colours created by fish and coral reefs. The 'Deep Sea' is the third area that culminates the tour of the aquarium and will amaze the visitors with the largest curved window exposition in the world.

Poema del Mar will concentrate its efforts on the Atlantic marine conservation, in coordination with the Loro Parque Foundation, an organization with more than 20 years of experience, over 100 conservation projects in 30 countries worldwide, and total investment of 17,000,000 U.S. dollars to the conservation of the highly endangered species.