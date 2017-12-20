The latest market research report by Technavio on the k-12 online education market in China predicts a CAGR of more than 19% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the k-12 online education market in China by product (online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services), and by end-users (institutional learners and individual learners). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the k-12 online education market in China, according to Technavio researchers:

Improved accessibility to quality education: a major market driver

Language learning courses segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 18%

Increasing popularity of mobile learning is a key emerging trend in the Chinese market

China Online Education Group, iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education Technology, TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education Group are the leading players in the market

Market growth analysis

Improved accessibility to quality education is one of the major factors driving the k-12 online education market in China. Online platforms have made education accessible to students regardless of their locations, helping online education gain a wider acceptance among K-12 students in China. It has enabled K-12 students in receiving training from qualified teachers anytime anywhere. With advances in educational technology and pedagogical approaches, and an upsurge in the use of the Internet, the educational and regional disparity between urban and rural student population has declined significantly in the country.

"Due to the wide coverage of broadband Internet, an increasing number of students can get access to high-quality education. Therefore, the number of K-12 student enrollments for online learning courses is increasing significantly. This is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Emerging Market Trends

Technavio researchers anticipate increasing popularity of mobile learning in the k-12 online education market in China Mobile Internet has been one of the key influencing factors driving the growth of the online education market in China. With the reduction of mobile phone costs, there has been an increase in the number of mobile service applications such as cloud computing. This has expanded the reach of mobile technology across the country. Internet users in China are gradually shifting their preference of online education from PC to mobile devices. These devices allow students to keep their timetables flexible. They also enable students to study at any place and time as per their convenience.

Competitive vendor landscape

The K-12 online education market in China is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of a substantial number of regional and international vendors. The revenue in this market generated is largely dependent on the number of student enrollments in K-12 online education. To gain a competitive edge in the market, vendors are increasingly bringing in technologies such as Big Data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality into the education ecosystem. This is making the entire learning experience increasingly enriching and exciting for students.

