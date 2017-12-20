Flowmon Networks Strengthens its Presence in UK

PRAGUE, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Flowmon Networks, a European vendor developing next generation monitoring and security solutions for enterprise networks, invests into its market presence in the United Kingdom. After the formation of a new business development team, the company has signed a distribution contract with Beta Distribution in order to bring Flowmon's network intelligence to internet service providers and the enterprise market in the country.

The axis of the new business development team is made by Stuart Smith (Sales Engineer) and a former Flowmon's Key Account Manager for the enterprise segment Filip Cerny (Business Development Manager) coordinating the team.

The new BDM team will be responsible for raising Flowmon's brand awareness and developing relations with new customers in target industries, in close cooperation with UK channel partners, such as Xantaro, Infradata and Axians. "Based on current numbers, we are targeting a 500% year-to-year revenue growth in the UK. Because of this strong growth, we keep investing into local operations. We want to get Flowmon recognized as a preferred NPMD and behavior analytics technology also by users in the United Kingdom," says Frank Dupker, VP of Sales EMEA at Flowmon Networks.

Flowmon has also recently announced appointing Beta Distribution as an authorised distributor in UK. Tony Howard, Enterprise Strategy and Operations Manager at Beta commented. "Signing a leading Cyber Security vendor means we can enable our resellers to deliver a solution to their clients that will manage their increasingly complex IT environment, ensuring the reliability, availability and security of their business is made easy within demanding environments."

He added: "Flowmon is already recognised as a leading provider in the industry. Their solution has been recognised by Gartner, recommended by Cisco, Check Point and IBM, and they are one of the fastest growing companies in the industry."

Flowmon helps internet service providers and enterprises to manage and secure their networks via advanced, flow-based network monitoring and behavior analysis technology utilizing machine learning. Thanks to Flowmon, professionals ensure reliability and smooth run of critical business services and secure business wealth against today's cyber threats.

Flowmon is a Gartner recognized vendor of network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow. Through its high performance monitoring technology and behavior analytics, IT pros worldwide enhance network & application performance and deal with modern cyber threats.

