Vpoint Card



Hanoi and Tokyo, Dec 20, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), a major telecommunication group in Vietnam; Vietinbank, one of the largest state-owned banks in Vietnam and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. ("JCB"), today announced the launch of the Vietinbank-VNPT-JCB Co-branded card (Vpoint Card) in Vietnam.The Vpoint Card is the first point card in the market which allows millions of consumers to earn points by spending at any merchant in the Vpoint network. As a result of the comprehensive co-operation among VNPT, Vietinbank and JCB, Vpoint Card can also be used at JCB's nation-wide merchant network in Vietnam as well as JCB's international merchant network with around 30 million locations globally.The card works not only as an international credit card but also as a Vpoint membership card at the same time. All the cardmembers can enjoy JCB privileges such as JCB Plaza & JCB Plaza Lounge, staffed service counters for JCB cardmembers located around the world. In addition, promotions and discounts of up to 50% will be offered at famous & popular Vpoint merchants like restaurants, taxis, spas, supermarkets and travel agencies.Furthermore, for each purchase with the card, a certain number of Vpoints would be earned which then could be redeemed for many attractive gifts. Currently, the Vpoint community is a fast growing network with more than 2,000 selective & popular merchants such as Kichi Kichi, Saigon Tourist, VinaSun, VnTrip and Bibomart.Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy General Director of VNPT Vinaphone, commented "On behalf of VNPT, I am very pleased to announce that we are issuing Vpoint Card. This partnership among VNPT, Vietinbank and JCB will strengthen the ties between our business and the two countries of Vietnam & Japan. Our customers can enjoy all the various attractive benefits developed by not only VNPT but also Vietinbank and JCB."Mr. Kimihisa Imada, President & COO of JCB International, said, "I am delighted to establish a close partnership with VNPT as one of the largest telecommunication groups in Vietnam with nearly 40 million customers. JCB cards have been issued in Vietnam since 2011, and we have a strong commitment to the development of the Vietnam cashless payment market, and offer a unique payment experience to our customers. We are convinced that this first endeavor co-brand card will be popular in Vietnam as it is in Japan. I am confident that the Vpoint Card would be successful as it directly inherits VNPT's huge potential customer database, in additional to our diversified privileges as well as outstanding banking services by Vietinbank."About VietinbankAs one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam, VietinBank always takes the lead in providing a variety of banking products and services, of international standards. In particular, VietinBank card products and services have received the trust of numerous customers across the country. Until now, the card business activities of VietinBank has achieved encouraging results, being the market leader in Vietnam cards market with more than 23% market share of the domestic debit card; approximately 30% market share of the international card; nearly 33% market share in developing POS payment system in Vietnam, etc. VietinBank card products and services are in species diversity with remarkable utilities, which gives customer satisfaction and contributes to VietinBank's pole position in the Vietnam market.About VNPT VinaPhone Corporation (VinaPhone)Vinaphone is a Vietnamese major mobile network operator. Founded on 26 June 1996, as a GSM launcher, Vinaphone is the second network and currently the second largest provider in Vietnam. As a member of Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Corporation, in 1999 VNPT VinaPhone was the first network to cover service in 100% of districts nationwide, including districts in mountainous or remote areas. VinaPhone was the first network operator to launch 3G services nationwide. VinaPhone's 3G, 4G coverage is up to 90% of Vietnam's territory and international roaming to 1.200 service - providers of 100 countries, with the total of 40,000 BTS in Vietnam and in several countries in Asia-Pacific region. Currently, VinaPhone has 30 million mobile subscribes with over 7,000 customer service centers in 63 provinces.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. 