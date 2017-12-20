The latest market research report by Technavio on the air cooler market in India and Chinapredicts a CAGR of 6.39% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005319/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the air cooler market in India and China from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The expanding organized retail sector in developing countries, growth in the online retail sector, and the multiple benefits of air coolers, are the top factors expected to drive the air cooler market in India and China during the forecast period.

The most significant benefit of using air coolers is that they are relatively more cost-effective than ACs (air coolers cost about 85% less than ACs). The initial investment required for an air cooler is very low and it can be easily installed. Spare parts of air coolers are also easily available at low costs. An air cooler does not require any kind of special insulation inside a room. During summers, it can be used for cooling a specific area, unlike ACs, which are used to cool the entire room. Air coolers do not require or emit harmful gases.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the air cooler market in India and China according to Technavio consumer and retail research analysts are:

Increased use of solar air coolers

Emergence of wall-mounted air coolers

Multi-functional air coolers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased use of solar air coolers

The rise in requirement is because of the increased population levels and standards of living in countries such as China, Australia, and India. Still, lack of consumer awareness is one of the major barriers to the growth of solar air coolers. Consumers are unaware of these products and their availability. They are also not aware of the long-term cost advantages and environmental benefits associated with the use of solar air coolers as compared to that of conventional air coolers.

"The primary benefit of a solar air cooler is that it reduces the usage of electricity. Factors such as growing population and decrease in solar panel prices have a positive impact on the growth of the solar air cooler market. The major demand for solar coolers is expected to stem from Asia-Pacific due to favorable climatic conditions and adoption of solar air coolers in the region," says Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services.

Emergence of wall-mounted air coolers

Air cooler manufacturers have come up with the latest model of wall-mounted air coolers. These air coolers have 15 liters (3.96 gallons) of water tank inbuilt in them and do not require an outdoor unit like a split AC. A wall-mounted air cooler is characterized by 10 times lower consumption of electricity than a split AC, merely 250 watts in an hour covering an area of 100 square feet.

"Most air coolers occupy a lot of floor space. Wall-mounted air coolers are designed in such a way that they appear similar to split ACs. These air coolers do not occupy floor space, can work on automatic water fill technology, and can be easily fixed to the wall. This air cooler does not hamper the aesthetics of a house and can adapt to any kind of interior setting," adds Shikha.

Multi-functional air coolers

Leading air cooler vendor, Symphony, announced the launch of the touch range of air coolers for the residential segment. It offers the benefits of mosquito repellency and has an air purifier attached to it as well. Symphony touch range includes voice assists, a touch screen, and i-PURE technology.

The i-PURE technology consists of bacteria filter, PM 2.5 wash filter, smell and dust filter, and allergy filter for delivering cool and pure air. Symphony launched five different models with capacities ranging from 20 liters to 100 liters (5.28 gallons to 26.42 gallons) for cooling and span over 600 square feet.

The key vendors are as follows:

Bajaj Electricals

Honeywell International

Kenstar

Symphony

Subscribe to Technavio's Insights Platform

To access additional research insights specializing in the China market or any of the 50+ countries covered by Technavio, you can subscribe to the Technavio Insights Platform (TIP). This new subscription service brings you 24/7 access to our reliable product-based intelligence solutions and services, providing a one-stop tool for all your market intelligence needs.

TIP offers three different subscription plans, with each plan providing you large discounts on reports. With some of the most affordable rates in the industry, having this simple and accessible tool at your fingertips will help you rise above the competition by assisting you with the most complicated business decisions.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005319/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 361 1100

China: 0086 (0)1081050451

www.technavio.com