Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.12.2017 | 09:36
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Official Statement of Plateno Group: We are not involved in any acquisition of a football team in EFL

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Plateno has received the media consultation about the rumor that Mr. Li Jian, co-founder of Plateno Group, acquired a football team in English Football League ("EFL").

Now we hereby make the following clarifications:

  1. Mr. Li Jian is not the co-founder of Plateno Group.
  2. Mr. Li Jian was an early investor of 7 Days Inn but did not participate in the operation of the original 7 Days Inn Group, and he is neither the founder of 7 Days Inn.
  3. Now Mr. Li Jian has no equity in or business connection with Plateno Group and its relevant sub-brands including 7 Days Inn.

As a well-known enterprise in China's hotel industry, Plateno Group has been committed to promoting the business culture and management wisdom of Chinese national enterprises. After the strong alliance with Jinjiang International Group, Plateno Group will continue to develop domestic and overseas business under the relevant national policies and guidelines, and will not be associated with or participate in the acquisition of any overseas football club. As for the acquisition of a football team in EFL, it should be a personal investment behavior of Mr. Li Jian. Please consult Mr. Li Jian directly for any questions.


© 2017 PR Newswire