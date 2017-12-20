AirPlus International Selects Icertis to Transform Contracting Foundation, Speed Time to Revenue

Icertis Lands Travel Payment Subsidiary, Replaces Disparate Legacy Systems with Intuitive, Enterprise-Wide Contracting Solution

BELLEVUE, Washington, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that Lufthansa AirPlus, a leading provider of payment solutions for the day-to-day management of business travel, has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to serve as the contracting foundation for AirPlus' digital transformation of its global sales operations.

Because contracts are foundational to commerce, the ICM platform is a core element of AirPlus' effort to transform its lead-to-cash process to more aggressively compete in the rapidly moving financial services market. The ICM platform will increase contract velocity for the company's field sales team, decrease operating costs, ensure global compliance, and speed time to revenue.

"The Icertis Contract Management platform will accelerate a process that used to take weeks thereby improving revenue recognition, gaining efficiency and delighting our customers," said Spencer Hanlon, Chief Operating Officer at AirPlus International. "The ICM platform equips our team with an intelligent, enterprise-wide solution that allows us to optimize our commercial relationships and speed time to revenue."

AirPlus, which handles 167 million transactions per year across lodged accounts, corporate cards and virtual accounts for 49,000 customers in 60 countries, selected Icertis because of its strong track record of rapid implementation, ease-of-use and industry-leading security and compliance features. Icertis' support for multiple languages and region-based workflow variations will also enable AirPlus to ensure regulatory compliance in a comprehensive and global manner.

"We are thrilled to have AirPlus, a company that has been transforming travel management for over 25 years, as a customer," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As leading companies like AirPlus look to speed time to revenue, digitizing their commercial foundation is key. We look forward to partnering with AirPlus as they reimagine contract management to streamline their customer interactions in the digital age."

For more information about Icertis, visitwww.icertis.com.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by 1+ million users at companies like 3M, Abbvie, Cognizant, Daimler, and Microsoft, to manage 3.5+ million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. For more information, visit www.icertis.com .

About AirPlus International

AirPlus is a leading international provider of solutions for the day-to-day management of business travel. More than 49,000 corporate clients count on AirPlus for the payment and analysis of their business trip costs. Products and services are marketed worldwide under the AirPlus International brand. The AirPlus Company Account is the most successful central bill account based on UATP. More information is available at www.airplus.com.

Icertis Media Contact:

Bryan Gibbs

Barokas Public Relations for Icertis

icertis@barokas.com

973-713-4709

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160902/403987LOGO