Online Dating Website Sentimente.com Launches Personalized Dashboard Using WallY - Artificial Intelligence for Real Love

LONDON, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sentimente.com, one of the most important players on the online dating market in South-Eastern Europe, launched in mid-November a new version of the platform, based on Artificial Intelligence.

Using machine learning, WallY - the new star feature - generates a personalized dashboard for every user. Based on the user's profile and the user's own actions on the website (people he interacts with, likes he gives, profiles he watches etc.), WallY is very efficient in presenting an interface that sums up:

A custom feed with actions other users made on your profile (liking photos, adding as a favorite etc.)

Recommendations of users with the highest compatibility

Updates about best matches based on your profile description and your interests

Updates of new members that match with your interest and lifestyle

A fast access to all relevant information: photos, people of interest, messages

An easier way to connect using a messenger feature with instant access to conversations

In this way, Sentimente.com gives its users the chance to start a conversation based on real-time data.

Using React, an open source technology, WallY is now on its first development level. Soon, WallY will notify the user when a preferred profile is online or when a new photo has been added. The messaging system will give members the opportunity to send photos between each other without leaving the Inbox.

"WallY learns how to correlate observed behaviors and preferences with compatibility, and eases the process of people interacting on our dating website. We invested in this new feature because we felt that the online dating market is addressing to a new generation - familiar with the newest technologies - and we want to be among the first ones to provide that" - Flori Dragomir, co-founder Sentimente.com.

About Sentimente

Sentimente was founded in 2001 and recently reached 1.5 million members. The dating website is constantly growing in popularity in UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, US and Canada.

The most active users are between 35-55 years old, with a balanced sex ratio: 59% of the users being men and 41% women. Most of them speak at least one foreign language, English being the most popular. More than 50% have never been married. More than two thirds declared they want to get married, this being the reason they enrolled on Sentimente.

Contact: Flori Dragomir, Co-founder, flori.dragomir@machteamsoft.ro , +402-120-953-31