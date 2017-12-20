Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-20 09:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, 2017, the Board of AB Grigeo approved budget of 2018.



It is planned that the Group that consists of companies AB Grigeo, UAB Grigeo Baltwood, AB Grigeo Klaipeda, PAT Mena Pak and UAB Grigeo Recycling in the year 2018 will reach a turnover of EUR 142,8 Mio., which will be by EUR 15.8 Mio. or 12.4% higher than the expected turnover of 2017. The Group's profit before taxes will reach EUR 8,6 Mio. and will be by EUR 1.1 Mio. or 14.7% higher than it is expected for the year 2017. It is also planned that EBITDA of the Group will reach EUR 22.9 Mio. in 2017.



It is planned that AB Grigeo in the year 2018 will reach a turnover of EUR 81.3 Mio. and will be by EUR 13.3 Mio. or 19,6% higher than it is expected for the year 2017. The Company will earn a profit before taxes of EUR 3.4 Mio., EBITDA will reach EUR 11,6 Mio.



These forecasts are not audited.



Gintautas Pangonis



President of AB "Grigeo"



(+370-5) 243 58 01