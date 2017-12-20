Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics announces publication of Phase I/II data demonstrating anti-adhesive properties of sevuparin

STOCKHOLM, December 20, 2017. Karolinska Development announced today that data from a Phase I/II study of sevuparin in malaria patients was published in an on-line version of the renowned scientific journal PLOS ONE. The paper demonstrates the anti-adhesive properties of sevuparin in patients with malaria. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics is currently conducting a Phase II study with sevuparin in patients with sickle cell disease, with an estimated read out in 2018.

Sevuparin is a drug candidate currently being developed for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and the paper published in PLOS ONE provides the first clinical evidence of anti-adhesive action of sevuparin. SCD is caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene which leads to the red blood cells becoming sickled in shape and sticky, attaching to other blood cells and to blood vessels walls. This leads to reduced blood flow and impaired transport of oxygen to vital organs.

The Phase I/II trial was a randomized, open label, active control, parallel assignment clinical study in which sevuparin was administered via short intravenous infusions to patients with uncomplicated malaria who were also receiving atovaquone/proguanil treatment.

Amongst the key findings of the study, which were highlighted in the PLOS ONE publication, were:

Sevuparin was safe and well tolerated in malaria patients

Sevuparin, due to its anti-adhesive properties, was able to open up previously clogged blood vessels

Sevuparin rapidly inhibited the growth of the Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite that causes malaria

This is the first time that these results have been achieved in humans.

The paper titled, "Inhibition of merozoite invasion and transient de-sequestration by sevuparin in humans with Plasmodium falciparum malaria," can be found here:

http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0188754 (http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0188754)

KD Press release Modus PLOS dec 2017 (http://hugin.info/143071/R/2157185/829100.pdf)



