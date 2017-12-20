India invites suggestions and feedback for its new solar PV manufacturing scheme, which aims to ramp up domestic manufacturing capacity of modules, cells, wafers and ingots, and polysilicon. The scheme is expected to be implemented at the beginning of 2018.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, MNRE, total installed cell and module manufacturing capacities in India total 3.1 GW and 8.8 GW, respectively. Out of that, just 1.5 GW of cell, and 2-3 GW of module manufacturing capacity is being utilized.

The following are the reasons for the poor performance of domestic manufacturing, said the ministry: The country does not have a manufacturing base for polysilicon, ingots, and wafers, i.e. the upstream stages of the solar PV manufacturing chain; there is a lack of integrated setup, economies of scale and modern technology, resulting in higher production costs; and domestic solar equipment prices are not competitive compared to those of foreign manufacturers, especially in China.

Furthermore, domestic manufacturers have to borrow loans at higher interest rates, compared to foreign manufacturers, thus pushing up their production costs. Since the assured market available to domestic manufacturers is limited, they are not able to set up larger plants, making them lose out on economies of scale. Present assured schemes under the country's Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) schemes are not enough to be able to meet existing manufacturing capacity.

Due to bleak future prospects, manufacturers are also not motivated in ramping up their manufacturing capacities. As per the industry's views, some of the reasons for poor ...

