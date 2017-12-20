Both the European Investment Bank and India's YES Bank will provide $200 million investment to co-finance a series of solar and wind power projects across India.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) yesterday announced a new co-financing project with YES Bank - the fifth-largest private sector bank in India - that will support the development of solar and wind power projects in India.

Both financial institutes will each make available loans up to $200 million to assist in the streamlining of renewable energy projects being built and operated by leading Indian corporations and private sector developers.

The EIB says that it has already identified ...

