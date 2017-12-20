The 6 MW Solar Park Freetown will be built with the support of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

The Ministry of Energy of Sierra Leone announced that work had begun on the country's first large-scale PV power plant, the 6 MW Solar Park Freetown.

The $12.6 million project is being built with the support of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the UAE-based Advanced Science and Innovation Company (ASIC) LLC as the project manager and the EPC contractor SMRT Projects and Energy Solutions ...

