Embattled Carillion has negotiated an earlier start date for new chief executive, Andrew Davies, who will now begin work more than two months before he was expected. The construction and outsourcing company, which last month released its third profit warning this year, had anticipated the former BAE Systems executive would start work on 2 April when his appointment was announced in late October. But Davies, who since 2014 has been boss of construction group Wates, will now take up the role at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...