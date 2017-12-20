The government has announced £370m of fresh funding for the Post Office. As part of the three-year funding agreement, £210m will be invested in the ongoing modernisation of the network so it can continue to provide essential services and bring additional benefits to its 17m customers across the UK, including extending opening hours and cutting queue times. Meanwhile, a further £160 million will help to protect 'last shop in the village' community branches and ensure everyone continues to have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...