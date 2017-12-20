William Hill announced the appointment of Roger Devlin as its chairman-designate with effect from 1 February on Wednesday. The FTSE 250 bookmaker said Devlin would join the board as chairman-designate on 1 February and, following an induction and handover, would be appointed chairman on 2 April when Gareth Davis will stand down. It said Devlin has "extensive experience" as an executive, non-executive and chairman in listed companies, including relevant experience of a number of businesses and ...

