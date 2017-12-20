Bodycote, a provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, has entered into a long-term agreement to provide Doncasters Group with its hot isostatic pressing and heat treatment requirements in the UK. As part of the agreement, Bodycote has acquired the thermal processing assets, including hot isostatic presses and vacuum furnaces, at Doncasters' site in Blaenavon, South Wales and the associated employees have transferred to the group. Hot isostatic pressing is a form of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...