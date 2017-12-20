Following an unplanned outage on the rail unloading facilities at Drax Power Station, Drax Group confirmed on Wednesday that biomass deliveries are currently restricted and, in order to optimise available supplies, generation on the two renewable obligation certificate (ROC) units has been reduced. The FTSE 250 company said the two units would then be taken offline for a short period. It confirmed the contract for difference (CfD) unit and coal operations remained unaffected. "The outage on the ...

