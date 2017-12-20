EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Triangle Capital Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018 - TCAP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Triangle Capital Corporation ("Triangle Capital") (NYSE: TCAP) between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/triangle-capital-corporation?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, among other allegations, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Triangle's investment professionals had internally recommended moving away from mezzanine loan deals due to changes in the market that no longer made these investments attractive risk-reward opportunities; (ii) the Company's former CEO, Garland S. Tucker, III, had ignored the advice of Triangle's investment professionals to chase higher short-term yields by causing Triangle to invest in mezzanine debts; (iii) the Company's entire vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments were at substantial risk of non-accrual as a result of the poor quality of the investments and deficient underwriting practices in place at the time of the investments; and (iv) more than 13% of Triangle's investment portfolio at cost was at risk of non-accrual and, thus, the fair value of the Company's asset portfolio was artificially inflated.

If you suffered a loss in Triangle Capital, you have until January 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP