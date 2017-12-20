Zorlu Enerji is working on a 100 MW solar PV plant in Pakistan. It is slated to come online in the first half of 2018. Overall, Pakistan is on track to install more than 1 GW this year.

First Solar Inc. will supply over 860,000 of its thin film modules to the 100 MW plant, which is part of the 1 GW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in the country's Punjab province.

When complete, the plant is expected to generate 180 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, to be sold under a 25 year PPA with Pakistan's Central Power Purchasing Agency.

